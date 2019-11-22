See All Physicians Assistants in The Woodlands, TX
Brittany Besong, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview of Brittany Besong, PA-C

Brittany Besong, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in The Woodlands, TX. 

Brittany Besong works at Baylor St. Luke s Medical Group in The Woodlands, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Brittany Besong's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group
    6769 Lake Woodlands Dr Ste E, The Woodlands, TX 77382 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 22, 2019
    Britney’s been my PCP for a couple of years now, she’s terrific. She always knows exactly where I’m at, and doesn’t need to have everything explained each time. Very sharp and thoughtful and caring.
    Ben — Nov 22, 2019
    About Brittany Besong, PA-C

    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    • English
    • Female
    • 1619218021
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
    • CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Brittany Besong, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Brittany Besong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Brittany Besong has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Brittany Besong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Brittany Besong works at Baylor St. Luke s Medical Group in The Woodlands, TX. View the full address on Brittany Besong’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Brittany Besong. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Brittany Besong.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brittany Besong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brittany Besong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

