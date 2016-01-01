Brittany Brimmer accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Brittany Brimmer, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Brittany Brimmer, NP
Brittany Brimmer, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in New Orleans, LA.
Brittany Brimmer works at
Brittany Brimmer's Office Locations
-
1
Crescentcare Specialty Center2601 Tulane Ave Ste 500, New Orleans, LA 70119 Directions (504) 821-2601
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Brittany Brimmer?
About Brittany Brimmer, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1437604493
Frequently Asked Questions
Brittany Brimmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Brittany Brimmer works at
Brittany Brimmer has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Brittany Brimmer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brittany Brimmer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brittany Brimmer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.