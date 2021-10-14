Brittany Brown, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Brittany Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Brittany Brown, NP
Overview of Brittany Brown, NP
Brittany Brown, NP is a Neurology Specialist in Birmingham, AL.
Brittany Brown works at
Brittany Brown's Office Locations
-
1
Brookwood Baptist Health Specialty Care Network Neurology513 Brookwood Blvd, Birmingham, AL 35209 Directions (205) 802-6595
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Brittany Brown?
Brittany was amazing. She and the staff at Brookwood Neurology took time to care for my husband and explain to him each medication that was prescribed and given. I’ve never in my life had an experience like that with any doctor where they showed compassion such as she did. My husband insurance was in the middle of changing due to a job change, she literally sat down HERSELF to compare self-pay prices for the medicine to help with his cluster migraines. I was so overwhelmed with joy when we left I cried real tears. I would highly recommend Brittany Brown to anyone that I know, in fact I already told a lot of people about our wonderful experience even the physicians that I work with just in case their patients needed a neurologist center.
About Brittany Brown, NP
- Neurology
- English
- 1477070399
Frequently Asked Questions
Brittany Brown has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Brittany Brown accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Brittany Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Brittany Brown works at
2 patients have reviewed Brittany Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Brittany Brown.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brittany Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brittany Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.