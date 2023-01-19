Brittany Buchholz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Brittany Buchholz, MA
Brittany Buchholz, MA is a Physician Assistant in Glen Burnie, MD.
My Mental Health1600 Crain Hwy S, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (443) 354-1200
- Cigna
I truly can't say enough about how awesome Brittany is. She is the most helpful, compassionate provider I've ever had and is such an advocate for her patients. I feel so supported. She's always super informative and very responsive to the many questions I always have. Scheduling with her has been super accessible as well. I am so thankful to have found her!
Brittany Buchholz accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Brittany Buchholz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Brittany Buchholz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Brittany Buchholz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brittany Buchholz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brittany Buchholz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.