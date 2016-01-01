Brittany Charnock, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Brittany Charnock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Brittany Charnock, FNP-C
Overview
Brittany Charnock, FNP-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO.
Brittany Charnock works at
Locations
Tidelands Health Family Medicine at Myrtle Beach4301 Dick Pond Rd, Myrtle Beach, SC 29588 Directions (843) 652-8100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
- First Health
- MedCost
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1588134365
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO
Frequently Asked Questions
