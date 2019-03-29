See All Physicians Assistants in Plano, TX
Brittany Epstein, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.8 (9)
Overview

Brittany Epstein, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Plano, TX. 

Brittany Epstein works at USMD Plano West Clinic in Plano, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    USMD Plano West Clinic
    USMD Plano West Clinic
4001 W 15th St Ste 245, Plano, TX 75093
(817) 784-8268
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 29, 2019
    Brittany Epstein PA-C, helped guide me through health improvement that assisted me in losing 150 pounds. With her guidance and encouragement I was able to lose the weight, get off medications for blood pressure and cholesterol and enjoy a much healthier lifestyle. At age 65 I never thought this would be possible without surgery or some fad diet, but those were not necessary. I am enjoying much better health with the weight loss. Thank you Brittany!
    About Brittany Epstein, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1679731350
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Brittany Epstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Brittany Epstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Brittany Epstein works at USMD Plano West Clinic in Plano, TX. View the full address on Brittany Epstein’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Brittany Epstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Brittany Epstein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brittany Epstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brittany Epstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

