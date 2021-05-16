Overview

Dr. Brittany Holliday, DC is a Chiropractor in Pinecrest, FL. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Life University, Marietta, GA.



Dr. Holliday works at Mind and Body Wellness Studio, Miami, FL in Pinecrest, FL with other offices in Coral Gables, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.