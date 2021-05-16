See All Chiropractors in Pinecrest, FL
Dr. Brittany Holliday, DC

Chiropractic
4.8 (5)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Brittany Holliday, DC is a Chiropractor in Pinecrest, FL. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Life University, Marietta, GA.

Dr. Holliday works at Mind and Body Wellness Studio, Miami, FL in Pinecrest, FL with other offices in Coral Gables, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mind and Body Wellness Studio
    8603 S Dixie Hwy Ste 201, Pinecrest, FL 33156 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 441-5956
  2. 2
    Lux Lifestyle Chiropractic
    31 Almeria Ave, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 503-5070

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Therapy Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Whiplash
    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Brittany Holliday, DC

    • Chiropractic
    • 12 years of experience
    • English
    • 1215208160
    Education & Certifications

    • Chiropractic Neurology Center Of Tupelo
    • Life University, Marietta, GA
    • Brevard College, Brevard, Nc
