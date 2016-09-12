See All Nurse Practitioners in Vancouver, WA
Brittany Kozak, ARNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.3 (3)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Brittany Kozak, ARNP-BC

Brittany Kozak, ARNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Vancouver, WA. 

Brittany Kozak works at Vancouver Clinic 87th Avenue Clinic in Vancouver, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Brittany Kozak's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Vancouver Clinic Inc Ps
    700 NE 87th Ave, Vancouver, WA 98664 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (360) 882-2778
    Saturday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Brittany Kozak, ARNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1598961641
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Brittany Kozak has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Brittany Kozak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Brittany Kozak works at Vancouver Clinic 87th Avenue Clinic in Vancouver, WA. View the full address on Brittany Kozak’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Brittany Kozak. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Brittany Kozak.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brittany Kozak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brittany Kozak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

