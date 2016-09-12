Brittany Kozak has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Brittany Kozak, ARNP-BC
Overview of Brittany Kozak, ARNP-BC
Brittany Kozak, ARNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Vancouver, WA.
Brittany Kozak works at
Brittany Kozak's Office Locations
The Vancouver Clinic Inc Ps700 NE 87th Ave, Vancouver, WA 98664 Directions (360) 882-2778Saturday7:00am - 5:00pmSunday7:00am - 5:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Brittany Kozak?
Saw Brittany at Urgent Care for bad infection. Had seen an urgent care MD 5 days earlier and my personal MD 3 days earlier. I had no relief from pain and swelling from either doctor. Brittany took charge..she changed antibiotic after getting lab results, she relieved my swelling and I am now recovering. Thank you Brittany.
About Brittany Kozak, ARNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1598961641
Frequently Asked Questions
Brittany Kozak accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Brittany Kozak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Brittany Kozak. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Brittany Kozak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brittany Kozak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brittany Kozak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.