Brittany Lacy accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Brittany Lacy, CNP
Overview of Brittany Lacy, CNP
Brittany Lacy, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Hot Springs, AR.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Brittany Lacy's Office Locations
- 1 2605 Albert Pike Rd, Hot Springs, AR 71913 Directions (501) 767-1144
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Brittany Lacy?
About Brittany Lacy, CNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1508282955
Frequently Asked Questions
Brittany Lacy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Brittany Lacy has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Brittany Lacy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brittany Lacy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brittany Lacy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.