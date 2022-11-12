Overview

Brittany Lang, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fontana, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from Azuza Pacific and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of San Bernardino.



Brittany Lang works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Inland Empire in Fontana, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.