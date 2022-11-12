Brittany Lang, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Brittany Lang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Brittany Lang, NP
Overview
Brittany Lang, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fontana, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from Azuza Pacific and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of San Bernardino.
Locations
Dignity Health Medical Group - Inland Empire17051 Sierra Lakes Pkwy Ste 101, Fontana, CA 92336 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
I had a visit with Brittany and found Her to be very professional. She explained things to me very clearly. She was not rushed at all. I would highly recommend Brittany,
About Brittany Lang, NP
- Family Medicine
- 7 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1902353451
Education & Certifications
- Azuza Pacific
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital Of San Bernardino
