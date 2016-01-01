Dr. Brittany Lindon, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lindon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brittany Lindon, PHD
Dr. Brittany Lindon, PHD is a Psychologist in Arlington, VA. They graduated from George Mason University.
Spruce Mind LLC3033 Wilson Blvd Ste 700, Arlington, VA 22201 Directions (540) 680-9848
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst BlueChoice, Inc.
- Psychology
- English
- 1477883320
- University Of Maryland Parent & Child Evaluation Center Umpcec
- Community Counseling Services Nonprofit Intensive and Sbs Services
- George Mason University
Dr. Lindon accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lindon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lindon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lindon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.