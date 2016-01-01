See All Psychologists in Arlington, VA
Dr. Brittany Lindon, PHD

Psychology
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Brittany Lindon, PHD is a Psychologist in Arlington, VA. They graduated from George Mason University.

Dr. Lindon works at Spruce Mind LLC in Arlington, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Spruce Mind LLC
    3033 Wilson Blvd Ste 700, Arlington, VA 22201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 680-9848

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Addiction
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling

Treatment frequency



Addiction Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Pediatric Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst BlueChoice, Inc.

    About Dr. Brittany Lindon, PHD

    • Psychology
    • English
    • 1477883320
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Maryland Parent & Child Evaluation Center Umpcec
    • Community Counseling Services Nonprofit Intensive and Sbs Services
    • George Mason University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brittany Lindon, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lindon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lindon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lindon has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lindon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lindon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lindon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

