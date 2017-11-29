See All Nurse Practitioners in Houston, TX
Brittany Martin, FNP-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Brittany Martin, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (5)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Brittany Martin, FNP-C

Brittany Martin, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Houston, TX. 

Brittany Martin works at Texas Pediatric Clinic in Houston, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Cearra Prejean, FNP-C
Cearra Prejean, FNP-C
1.0 (5)
View Profile
Yvette A Guerra, NP
Yvette A Guerra, NP
4.3 (6)
View Profile
Dionnedra Bartley, FNP
Dionnedra Bartley, FNP
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Brittany Martin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Texas Pediatric Clinic
    4560 FM 1960 Rd W Ste 102, Houston, TX 77069 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 444-1600

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Brittany Martin?

Nov 29, 2017
She was amazing my sister had been going to her since she was a baby and so has my daughter really wish I knew where she had moved to. I would be a loyal patient my daughter only wants her
Houston, TX — Nov 29, 2017
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Brittany Martin, FNP-C
How would you rate your experience with Brittany Martin, FNP-C?
  • Likelihood of recommending Brittany Martin to family and friends

Brittany Martin's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Brittany Martin

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Brittany Martin, FNP-C.

About Brittany Martin, FNP-C

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1992905137
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Brittany Martin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Brittany Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Brittany Martin works at Texas Pediatric Clinic in Houston, TX. View the full address on Brittany Martin’s profile.

5 patients have reviewed Brittany Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Brittany Martin.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brittany Martin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brittany Martin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Brittany Martin, FNP-C?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.