See All Nurse Practitioners in Nashville, TN
Brittany Montgomery, CRNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Brittany Montgomery, CRNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (7)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Brittany Montgomery, CRNP

Brittany Montgomery, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Nashville, TN. 

Brittany Montgomery works at Southern Joint Replacement Institute - Nashville in Nashville, TN with other offices in Brentwood, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Ascension Health - Tennessee
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Melissa Carolan, APN
Melissa Carolan, APN
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Charles Jolley III, ACNP-BC
Charles Jolley III, ACNP-BC
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Michael Scala, AGACNP-BC
Michael Scala, AGACNP-BC
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Ascension Health - Tennessee.

Brittany Montgomery's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Southern Joint Replacement Institute - Nashville
    2400 Patterson St Ste 100, Nashville, TN 37203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 342-0038
  2. 2
    Southern Joint Replacement Institute - Brentwood
    1001 Health Park Dr Ste 221, Brentwood, TN 37027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 342-0038
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Brittany Montgomery?

    Nov 10, 2022
    Not only is Brittany always very attentive to what you’re telling her, she then proceeds to explain exactly what is causing your problem and some of the best ways to treat it. She never cuts corners in her response or makes you feel she is in a hurry to get to her next appointment. She spent a lot of time explaining under what circumstances it might be time to consider knee replacement rather than continuing with shots. I’ve met with her 4 times over the past couple of years and can’t say enough good things about her.
    — Nov 10, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Brittany Montgomery, CRNP
    How would you rate your experience with Brittany Montgomery, CRNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Brittany Montgomery to family and friends

    Brittany Montgomery's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Brittany Montgomery

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Brittany Montgomery, CRNP.

    About Brittany Montgomery, CRNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1245571066
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Brittany Montgomery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Brittany Montgomery. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Brittany Montgomery.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brittany Montgomery, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brittany Montgomery appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Brittany Montgomery, CRNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.