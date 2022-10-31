See All Nurse Practitioners in Reading, PA
Brittany Moore, CRNP

Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Brittany Moore, CRNP

Brittany Moore, CRNP is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Reading, PA. 

Brittany Moore works at Penn State Health Exeter Outpatient Center in Reading, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Brittany Moore's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Penn State Health Exeter Outpatient Center
    3970 Perkiomen Ave, Reading, PA 19606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 779-1330
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 31, 2022
    She is the best, she care for the patient and she do the best of her to hero the patient
    Ricardo — Oct 31, 2022
    Photo: Brittany Moore, CRNP
    About Brittany Moore, CRNP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1619326667
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Brittany Moore, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Brittany Moore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Brittany Moore has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Brittany Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Brittany Moore works at Penn State Health Exeter Outpatient Center in Reading, PA. View the full address on Brittany Moore’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Brittany Moore. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Brittany Moore.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brittany Moore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brittany Moore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

