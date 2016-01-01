Overview of Brittany Paskal, NP

Brittany Paskal, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Newburyport, MA. They graduated from Simmons College, Boston, Ma and is affiliated with MelroseWakefield Hospital and Lawrence Memorial Hospital of Medford.



Brittany Paskal works at North Shore Internal Medicine in Newburyport, MA with other offices in Medford, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.