Brittany Paskal, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Brittany Paskal, NP

Brittany Paskal, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Newburyport, MA. They graduated from Simmons College, Boston, Ma and is affiliated with MelroseWakefield Hospital and Lawrence Memorial Hospital of Medford.

Brittany Paskal works at North Shore Internal Medicine in Newburyport, MA with other offices in Medford, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Brittany Paskal's Office Locations

    North Shore Internal Medicine
    28 Green St, Newburyport, MA 01950 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Tufts Medical Center Community Care
    101 Main St Ste 116, Medford, MA 02155 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MelroseWakefield Hospital
  • Lawrence Memorial Hospital of Medford
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Boston Medical Center HealthNet Plan
    • Cigna
    • Commonwealth Care
    • Fallon Community Health Plan
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UniCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization

    About Brittany Paskal, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1770002818
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Simmons College, Boston, Ma
    Medical Education

