Brittany Klaassen Van Oorschot-Schroeder, ARNP

Internal Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
4.0 (4)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Brittany Klaassen Van Oorschot-Schroeder, ARNP

Brittany Klaassen Van Oorschot-Schroeder, ARNP is an Internal Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Tacoma, WA. 

Brittany Klaassen Van Oorschot-Schroeder works at MultiCare Allenmore Internal Medicine in Tacoma, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of St. Joseph Medical Center.

Brittany Klaassen Van Oorschot-Schroeder's Office Locations

  1
    Multicare Tacoma Central Family Medicine
    3124 S 19th St Ste 200, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 792-6510

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providers rank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't have enough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourage you to contact the provider with questions about their experience.

Adult Immunization
Anemia
Arrhythmias
Adult Immunization
Anemia
Arrhythmias

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adult Immunization Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Childhood Immunization Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Well Child Examination Chevron Icon
Well Male Examination Chevron Icon
Well Woman Health Examination Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Brittany Klaassen Van Oorschot-Schroeder, ARNP

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1194205872
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Brittany Klaassen Van Oorschot-Schroeder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Brittany Klaassen Van Oorschot-Schroeder works at MultiCare Allenmore Internal Medicine in Tacoma, WA. View the full address on Brittany Klaassen Van Oorschot-Schroeder’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Brittany Klaassen Van Oorschot-Schroeder. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Brittany Klaassen Van Oorschot-Schroeder.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brittany Klaassen Van Oorschot-Schroeder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brittany Klaassen Van Oorschot-Schroeder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

