Overview

Dr. Brittany Seifert, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in St Louis Park, MN.



Dr. Seifert works at Woodlake Orthodontics- St Louis Park in St Louis Park, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.