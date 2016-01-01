Dr. Brittany Seifert, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seifert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brittany Seifert, DDS
Overview
Dr. Brittany Seifert, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in St Louis Park, MN.
Dr. Seifert works at
Locations
-
1
Metro Dentalcare St. Louis Park4959 Excelsior Blvd Ste 200, St Louis Park, MN 55416 Directions (952) 491-6574Monday7:00am - 3:00pmTuesday7:00am - 8:00pmWednesday7:00am - 8:00pmThursday7:00am - 8:00pmFriday7:00am - 2:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Seifert?
About Dr. Brittany Seifert, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1295194132
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Seifert accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Seifert using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Seifert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Seifert works at
Dr. Seifert has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seifert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seifert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seifert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.