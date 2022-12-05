See All Family Doctors in Vandalia, OH
Brittany Voland, FNP

Family Medicine
4.9 (28)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Brittany Voland, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Vandalia, OH. 

Brittany Voland works at Premier Health Family Care of Vandalia in Vandalia, OH. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Premier Health Family Care of Vandalia
    600 Aviator Ct Ste 100, Vandalia, OH 45377 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Miami Valley Hospital
  • Atrium Medical Center

Ratings & Reviews
4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 28 ratings
Patient Ratings (28)
5 Star
(24)
4 Star
(4)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Dec 05, 2022
This was my very 1st visit to this office. Everyone that I dealt with was very kind and made me feel at ease. Brittany was very thorough and I left feeling confident that I was in good hands.
— Dec 05, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Brittany Voland, FNP
About Brittany Voland, FNP

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1417621897
