Brittany Zern, PSY
Overview
Brittany Zern, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Tampa, FL.
Locations
University of South Florida Psychiatry3515 E Fletcher Ave, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions (813) 974-8900
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
We have been visiting Dr. Zern for the past 5 months and we love her!! Our son is 6 and has battled anxiety and major behavioral issues (meltdowns, outbursts, fits, etc) since he was 2.5 and although he still does have his moments she has given us the tools to effectively manage and react to his behavior in the right way. This has really upped our parenting game since we aren't just blindly reacting to his poor behavior, we're teaching him the tools he needs to succeed by leading by example.
About Brittany Zern, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1043598014
Frequently Asked Questions
Brittany Zern has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
4 patients have reviewed Brittany Zern. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brittany Zern, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brittany Zern appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.