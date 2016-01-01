See All Nurse Midwives in Fargo, ND
Brittney Benson, PA-C

Midwifery
Overview

Brittney Benson, PA-C is a Midwife in Fargo, ND. 

Brittney Benson works at Essentia Health-West Acres Clinic (Fargo) in Fargo, ND. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Essentia Health-West Acres Clinic (Fargo)
    3902 13th Ave S, Fargo, ND 58103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Essentia Health-32nd Avenue Clinic (Fargo)
    3000 32nd Ave S Fl 5, Fargo, ND 58103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    About Brittney Benson, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Midwifery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1154809267
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health-Fargo

