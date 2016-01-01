Brittney Benson, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Brittney Benson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Brittney Benson, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Brittney Benson, PA-C is a Midwife in Fargo, ND.
Brittney Benson works at
Locations
Essentia Health-West Acres Clinic (Fargo)3902 13th Ave S, Fargo, ND 58103 Directions
Essentia Health-32nd Avenue Clinic (Fargo)3000 32nd Ave S Fl 5, Fargo, ND 58103 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Brittney Benson, PA-C
- Midwifery
- English
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health-Fargo
Frequently Asked Questions
Brittney Benson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
