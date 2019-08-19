Dr. Brittney Briggs, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Briggs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brittney Briggs, PSY.D
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brittney Briggs, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Brighton, MI. They graduated from Chicago School of Professional Psychology.
Dr. Briggs works at
Locations
Perspectives Therapy Services - Brighton2200 Genoa Business Park Dr Ste 100, Brighton, MI 48114 Directions (810) 494-7180
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Care Network of Michigan (BCN)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- McLaren Health Plan
- Medicare
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Briggs is a highly skilled and trained therapist who displays incredible amount of empathy but remains objective and goal oriented. If the Dr is available for treatment of traumas I highly recommend you direct your search with her! Dr. Briggs is a true example of the mental health model of identification, treatment, and increased quality of life in all aspects. I would be nowhere near where I am now without Dr Briggs professional help! I have daily gratitude and understanding of each days quality of life now! I have learned to receive compliments with my heart and not to my head. I am getting better every day!
About Dr. Brittney Briggs, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Chicago School of Professional Psychology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Briggs accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Briggs. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Briggs.
