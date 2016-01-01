Brittni Law accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Brittni Law, APRN
Overview of Brittni Law, APRN
Brittni Law, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Lake Charles, LA.
Brittni Law's Office Locations
Center For Orthopaedics1747 Imperial Blvd, Lake Charles, LA 70605 Directions (337) 721-7236Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pm
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
About Brittni Law, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1659754463
Brittni Law has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
