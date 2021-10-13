Brooke Budion has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Brooke Budion, PA-C
Brooke Budion, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Toledo, OH.
Brooke Budion works at
Valko and Associates3130 Executive Pkwy Fl 8, Toledo, OH 43606
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health


Brooke is superb! Her kind and caring disposition has made such a difference in my life. She has always gone the extra mile and makes my mental health a priority. She has helped me navigate some pretty hard times and I would not be where I am today without her! Brooke is incredibly knowledgeable, friendly and super funny (which is a huge plus)! I definitely recommend her!
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1336515287


