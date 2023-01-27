Brooke Drew, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Brooke Drew is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Brooke Drew, PA-C
Brooke Drew, PA-C is a Dermatology Physician Assistant in Cape Coral, FL.
Florida Skin Center - Cape Coral4037 Del Prado Blvd S, Cape Coral, FL 33904 Directions (239) 214-9303
- Aetna
- Allegiance Health Plans
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Fortified Provider Network
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Drew was very knowledgable, efficient and pleasant. She looked over my whole body, which other dermatologists in my experience have not done. The exam was very thorough. Working with her and her assistant, whose name I did not get, I had 4 spots frozen and 4 biopsies. The biopsies were painless and I was in and out of the exam room in about 30 minutes. Excellent care, and this from someone who is no stranger to basal cell skin cancer and its treatment.
- Dermatology (Physician Assistant)
- English
- Female
- 1477830669
