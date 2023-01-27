See All Physicians Assistants in Cape Coral, FL
Brooke Drew, PA-C

Dermatology (Physician Assistant)
Brooke Drew, PA-C is a Dermatology Physician Assistant in Cape Coral, FL. 

Brooke Drew works at Florida Skin Center - Cape Coral in Cape Coral, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Florida Skin Center - Cape Coral
    4037 Del Prado Blvd S, Cape Coral, FL 33904 (239) 214-9303

Acne
Acne Keloid
Actinic Keratosis
Acne
Acne Keloid
Actinic Keratosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne
Acne Keloid
Actinic Keratosis
Adult Acne
Allergic Reaction
Alopecia Areata
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Botox® for Severe Underarm Sweating when Antiperspirants Fail
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Cold Sore
Contact Dermatitis
Cryotherapy for Warts
Dandruff
Dermabrasion
Dermatitis
Dry Skin
Hair Loss
Intense Pulse Light
Juvederm Ultra Plus
Microdermabrasion
Microneedling
Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT)
Photorejuvenation
Psoriasis
Pulsed Dye Laser Treatment
Radiesse® Injections
Restylane Defyne
Restylane Refyne
Rosacea
Skin Cancer
Skin Diseases
Skin Resurfacing
Vitiligo
Warts
    Insurance Accepted

    Aetna
    Allegiance Health Plans
    AvMed
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    CorVel
    Coventry Health Care
    First Health
    Fortified Provider Network
    Golden Rule
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    UnitedHealthCare

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (44)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 27, 2023
    Drew was very knowledgable, efficient and pleasant. She looked over my whole body, which other dermatologists in my experience have not done. The exam was very thorough. Working with her and her assistant, whose name I did not get, I had 4 spots frozen and 4 biopsies. The biopsies were painless and I was in and out of the exam room in about 30 minutes. Excellent care, and this from someone who is no stranger to basal cell skin cancer and its treatment.
    About Brooke Drew, PA-C

    Dermatology (Physician Assistant)
    English
    Female
    1477830669
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Brooke Drew, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Brooke Drew is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Brooke Drew has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Brooke Drew has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Brooke Drew works at Florida Skin Center - Cape Coral in Cape Coral, FL. View the full address on Brooke Drew's profile.

    47 patients have reviewed Brooke Drew. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Brooke Drew.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brooke Drew, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brooke Drew appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

