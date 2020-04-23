See All Clinical Psychologists in Suwanee, GA
Brooke Jones, PSY

Clinical Psychology
5.0 (20)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Brooke Jones, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Suwanee, GA. 

Brooke Jones works at Fresh Start for the Mind in Suwanee, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Located in The Gates complex
    5400 Laurel Springs Pkwy, Suwanee, GA 30024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 808-1161

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Cognitive Delay
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Delay Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cenpatico Behavioral Health
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Apr 23, 2020
    Dr. Jones is absolutely incredible! My entire family utilized the testing services, and I am very pleased with the results. I feel like a new person now thanks to Dr. Jones and the wonderful Fresh Start for the Mind staff!
    Darren — Apr 23, 2020
    About Brooke Jones, PSY

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1619254125
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Brooke Jones, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Brooke Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Brooke Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Brooke Jones works at Fresh Start for the Mind in Suwanee, GA. View the full address on Brooke Jones’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Brooke Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Brooke Jones.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brooke Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brooke Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

