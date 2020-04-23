Brooke Jones, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Brooke Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Brooke Jones, PSY
Offers telehealth
Overview
Brooke Jones, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Suwanee, GA.
Brooke Jones works at
Locations
Located in The Gates complex5400 Laurel Springs Pkwy, Suwanee, GA 30024 Directions (404) 808-1161
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cenpatico Behavioral Health
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Peach State Health Plan
- Tricare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jones is absolutely incredible! My entire family utilized the testing services, and I am very pleased with the results. I feel like a new person now thanks to Dr. Jones and the wonderful Fresh Start for the Mind staff!
About Brooke Jones, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Brooke Jones accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
20 patients have reviewed Brooke Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Brooke Jones.
