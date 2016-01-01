Overview of Brooke Jordan, ARNP

Brooke Jordan, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Washington State University.



Brooke Jordan works at NORTHWEST SPOKANE PEDIATRICS in Spokane, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.