Brooke Stokes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Brooke Stokes, NP
Overview of Brooke Stokes, NP
Brooke Stokes, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Shreveport, LA.
Brooke Stokes' Office Locations
Highland Clinic A Prof Med Corp.1455 E Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Shreveport, LA 71105 Directions (318) 798-4400
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Brooke was truly incredible. She made everything as comfortable as possible. I enjoyed talking to her and really felt like she cared about me. Overall, 10/10 experience. Would highly recommend!!
About Brooke Stokes, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1265752778
Brooke Stokes accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Brooke Stokes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Brooke Stokes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Brooke Stokes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brooke Stokes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brooke Stokes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.