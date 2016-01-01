Brooks Baer accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Brooks Baer, LCPC
Overview
Brooks Baer, LCPC is a Counselor in Missoula, MT.
Locations
- 1 902 N Orange St Ste 102, Missoula, MT 59802 Directions (406) 327-3034
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Brooks Baer, LCPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1003821976
Frequently Asked Questions
Brooks Baer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Brooks Baer. The overall rating for this provider is 1.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Brooks Baer.
