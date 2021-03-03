Dr. Bruce Christensen, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Christensen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Christensen, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Schaumburg, IL. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 55 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola Unisversity and is affiliated with AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates.
Bruce N. Christensen, Ph.D.1901 N Roselle Rd, Schaumburg, IL 60195 Directions (847) 706-1866
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Special Needs Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Christensen?
I have been seeing Dr. Christensen for quite some time now. He is very professional and always on time with his appointment. That means a lot for a doctor to be considerate of a patient's time. He is very flexible with scheduling as well. He is always patient and willing to listen. You never feel rush during his appointment. I enjoy talking to Dr. C because he is never judgemental. He offers great suggestions, and every time I leave the appointment, I feel I had walked away with more insight than when I came in. I am so grateful that I had discovered Dr. C at the time I needed the most. I don't often rate a doctor because I haven't found truly a doctor that meets all expectations, but Dr. C is the exception.
About Dr. Bruce Christensen, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- 55 years of experience
- English
- 1235106253
- Galesburg State Research Hospital
- Loyola Unisversity
- Lake Forest College
Dr. Christensen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Christensen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Christensen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Christensen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Christensen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Christensen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.