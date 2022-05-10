Dr. Bruce Freedman, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freedman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Freedman, PHD
Overview
Dr. Bruce Freedman, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Bloomfield, CT.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 6 Northwestern Dr Ste 306, Bloomfield, CT 06002 Directions (860) 242-3702
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Freedman?
And I want to say that he is likely no longer in it for the money - rather to help someone, like me, in situations that seem impossible, that is until you meet and trust someone like Dr. Bruce Freedman. ***Note to alienated parents - you can trust Dr. Freedman to guide you through reunifying. Its not easy - it takes time - like months...but we see steps and its worth it. (sorry it appears I went over my limit so submitted another)
About Dr. Bruce Freedman, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1821145467
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Freedman accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Freedman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Freedman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freedman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Freedman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Freedman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.