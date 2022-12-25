Dr. Bruce Hoffman, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoffman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Hoffman, PSY.D
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bruce Hoffman, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Brooklyn, NY.
Dr. Hoffman works at
Locations
Brooklyn Center for Psychotherapy300 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11217 Directions (718) 622-2000
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Hoffman has been my "go to" person over the last 10 years! He has never failed me!??
About Dr. Bruce Hoffman, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1588729222
Dr. Hoffman accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hoffman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoffman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoffman.
