Dr. Bruce Holaday, DC

Sports Medicine
4.8 (19)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Bruce Holaday, DC is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Fairfield, OH. 

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    2336 Mack Rd Ste K, Fairfield, OH 45014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 829-1991

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 19 ratings
Patient Ratings (19)
5 Star
(18)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Oct 24, 2022
Bruce Holaday and his staff are second to none, the best chiropractor in town. When you step into the office it feels like home because it is such a family environment and they know their stuff. I would highly recommend you go see the DOC you will not regret it.
Ray Jones — Oct 24, 2022
About Dr. Bruce Holaday, DC

Specialties
  • Sports Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1962586230
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Bruce Holaday, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holaday is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Holaday has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

19 patients have reviewed Dr. Holaday. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holaday.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holaday, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holaday appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

