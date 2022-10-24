Dr. Bruce Holaday, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holaday is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Holaday, DC
Overview
Dr. Bruce Holaday, DC is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Fairfield, OH.
Locations
- 1 2336 Mack Rd Ste K, Fairfield, OH 45014 Directions (513) 829-1991
Ratings & Reviews
Bruce Holaday and his staff are second to none, the best chiropractor in town. When you step into the office it feels like home because it is such a family environment and they know their stuff. I would highly recommend you go see the DOC you will not regret it.
About Dr. Bruce Holaday, DC
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1962586230
Frequently Asked Questions
