Dr. Bruce Meyer, OD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Bruce Meyer, OD is an Optometrist in Jersey City, NJ. They specialize in Optometry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from New England College of Optometry.
Meyerienzo Eyecare PA123 River Dr S, Jersey City, NJ 07310 Directions (201) 222-3937
Riverdell Family Vision Care297 Kinderkamack Rd Ste 200, Oradell, NJ 07649 Directions (201) 265-7900
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Great person and fabulous doctor. Dr. Meyer is dedicated and goes above and beyond.
- Optometry
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1831160100
- State University of New York / College of Optometry
- New England College of Optometry
- RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS
Dr. Meyer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meyer accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
92 patients have reviewed Dr. Meyer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meyer.
