Bruce Zieger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Bruce Zieger, PA
Bruce Zieger, PA is a Physician Assistant in Aurora, CO.
Bruce Zieger works at
Aurora Family Medicine Center1421 S Potomac St Ste 320, Aurora, CO 80012 Directions (303) 750-1920
I've been a patient of Bruce's for about 20 years. He not only shows compassion and kindness, he actually truly cares about me & improving my diabetes & any other health issues that I have. He has always explained things to me in words that I understand, and answers my questions the same way. His nurse, Katie, is a sweetheart! The entire medical/office staff are very courteous, professional & caring. I highly recommend Bruce Ziegler for any medical issues you may have! :) -Karen T
