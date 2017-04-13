Dr. Bryan Aling, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aling is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bryan Aling, OD is an Optometrist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Optometry, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY.
Dr Bryan Aling O D P A2601 S Military Trl Ste 23, West Palm Beach, FL 33415 Directions (561) 433-8448
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- EmblemHealth
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
I love Dr. Aling. He takes great care of my wife and I. He is very competent and very kind. I see a number of doctors and dr. Aling is my favorite.
- Optometry
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
Dr. Aling has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aling accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aling speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Aling. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aling.
