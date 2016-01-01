Dr. Bryan Frantz, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frantz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bryan Frantz, OD
Overview of Dr. Bryan Frantz, OD
Dr. Bryan Frantz, OD is an Optometrist in Brunswick, OH.
Dr. Frantz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Frantz's Office Locations
-
1
Clarkson Eyecare946 Pearl Rd, Brunswick, OH 44212 Directions (844) 206-9427
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Frantz?
About Dr. Bryan Frantz, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1063934271
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frantz accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frantz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frantz works at
Dr. Frantz has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frantz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frantz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frantz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.