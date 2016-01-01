Dr. Bryan Granelli, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Granelli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bryan Granelli, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bryan Granelli, PHD is a Psychologist in Fair Lawn, NJ.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 14-25 Plaza Rd Ste N27, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410 Directions (201) 445-4310
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Bryan Granelli, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1801950639
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Granelli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Granelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Granelli. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Granelli.
