Bryan Lazaro has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Bryan Lazaro, PMHNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Bryan Lazaro, PMHNP
Bryan Lazaro, PMHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Phoenix, AZ.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Bryan Lazaro's Office Locations
- 1 3031 W Northern Ave Ste 109, Phoenix, AZ 85051 Directions (602) 888-3474
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Bryan Lazaro?
Bryan has literally saved my life. He has seen me at my absolute worst and has worked tirelessly to help me get my mental health issues resolved. I wouldn't be here today if it weren't for Bryan and his desire to help me and reduce my symptoms of agonizing anxiety.
About Bryan Lazaro, PMHNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1912458845
Frequently Asked Questions
Bryan Lazaro accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Bryan Lazaro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Bryan Lazaro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Bryan Lazaro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Bryan Lazaro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Bryan Lazaro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.