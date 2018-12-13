Dr. Bryan Munroe, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Munroe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bryan Munroe, PHD
Overview
Dr. Bryan Munroe, PHD is a Counselor in Longmont, CO.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 421 21st Ave Ste 4, Longmont, CO 80501 Directions (303) 651-1881
- Aetna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Bryan was to direct, but compassionate. I like that he also incorporated faith in my counseling, because I requested. I moved and very much wish I was still able to meet with Dr Munroe.
About Dr. Bryan Munroe, PHD
- Counseling
- English
- 1649319328
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Munroe accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Munroe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Munroe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Munroe.
