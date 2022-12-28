See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Centerville, OH
Bryan Schinaman, PA-C

Internal Medicine
5.0 (55)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Bryan Schinaman, PA-C is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Centerville, OH. 

Bryan Schinaman works at Premier Health Primary Care - Clyo in Centerville, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Premier Health Primary Care - Clyo
    6611 Clyo Rd Ste D, Centerville, OH 45459 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Miami Valley Hospital South
  • Miami Valley Hospital
  • Miami Valley Hospital North
  • Kettering Health Greene Memorial
  • Soin Medical Center
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 55 ratings
    Patient Ratings (55)
    5 Star
    (55)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 28, 2022
    It was my first tele-med experience and it was positive. Felt heard, all problems addressed, very thorough.
    Dec 28, 2022
    Photo: Bryan Schinaman, PA-C
    About Bryan Schinaman, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1902261431
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • KETTERING COLLEGE OF MEDICAL ARTS
