See All Neuropsychologists in Texarkana, TX
Bryan Smith Sr, PSY Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Bryan Smith Sr, PSY

Neuropsychology
3.9 (7)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Bryan Smith Sr, PSY

Bryan Smith Sr, PSY is a Neuropsychologist in Texarkana, TX. 

Bryan Smith Sr works at Neuropsychological Services of Texarkana Pllc in Texarkana, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Bryan Smith Sr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Neuropsychological Services of Texarkana Pllc
    5411 Plaza Dr Ste E, Texarkana, TX 75503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 255-0171
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Bryan Smith Sr?

    Jan 23, 2023
    We were referred to Dr. Smith and have referred other people to him. He was kind, explained everything to us and even answered our questions with patience. Yes, we will see him again when needed.
    — Jan 23, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Bryan Smith Sr, PSY
    How would you rate your experience with Bryan Smith Sr, PSY?
    • Likelihood of recommending Bryan Smith Sr to family and friends

    Bryan Smith Sr's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Bryan Smith Sr

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Bryan Smith Sr, PSY.

    About Bryan Smith Sr, PSY

    Specialties
    • Neuropsychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1306834015
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Bryan Smith Sr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Bryan Smith Sr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Bryan Smith Sr works at Neuropsychological Services of Texarkana Pllc in Texarkana, TX. View the full address on Bryan Smith Sr’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Bryan Smith Sr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Bryan Smith Sr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Bryan Smith Sr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Bryan Smith Sr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Bryan Smith Sr, PSY?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.