Bryan Smith Sr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Bryan Smith Sr, PSY
Overview of Bryan Smith Sr, PSY
Bryan Smith Sr, PSY is a Neuropsychologist in Texarkana, TX.
Bryan Smith Sr works at
Bryan Smith Sr's Office Locations
Neuropsychological Services of Texarkana Pllc5411 Plaza Dr Ste E, Texarkana, TX 75503 Directions (903) 255-0171
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
We were referred to Dr. Smith and have referred other people to him. He was kind, explained everything to us and even answered our questions with patience. Yes, we will see him again when needed.
About Bryan Smith Sr, PSY
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1306834015
Bryan Smith Sr accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Bryan Smith Sr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Bryan Smith Sr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Bryan Smith Sr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Bryan Smith Sr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Bryan Smith Sr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.