Dr. Wexler has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bryan Wexler, OD
Overview of Dr. Bryan Wexler, OD
Dr. Bryan Wexler, OD is an Optometrist in Clearwater, FL.
Dr. Wexler's Office Locations
Diagnostic Clinic Medical Group Inc.3131 N McMullen Booth Rd, Clearwater, FL 33761 Directions (727) 501-7384Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wexler?
Very courteous, professional and is very thorough
About Dr. Bryan Wexler, OD
- Optometry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wexler accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wexler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Wexler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wexler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wexler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wexler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.