Bryant Dronette, FNP-C

Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.7 (11)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Bryant Dronette, FNP-C

Bryant Dronette, FNP-C is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Frontier Nursing University|Vanderbilt University.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Bryant Dronette's Office Locations

    102 Asma Blvd Ste 112BLDG, Lafayette, LA 70508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 504-2332

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Bipolar I Disorder
Bipolar II Disorder
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Bipolar I Disorder
Bipolar II Disorder

Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Bipolar I Disorder
Bipolar II Disorder
Generalized Anxiety Disorder
Insomnia
Major Depressive Disorder
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Schizoaffective Disorder
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Dec 22, 2022
    I had my first appointment with Bryant Dronette just yesterday and I am blown away by his extremely non-judgemental approach to mental health care. I don’t think I’ve ever been treated with so much compassion from a brand new NP I just met. He describes things to you in a way that allows you to make informed decisions about YOUR OWN medical treatment. 10/10 recommend if you are dealing with any mental health issues that are impacting your life on any level. Wonderful man, great staff.
    About Bryant Dronette, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • 9 years of experience
    • English
    • 1780088526
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Frontier Nursing University|Vanderbilt University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Bryant Dronette, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Bryant Dronette is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Bryant Dronette has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Bryant Dronette has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Bryant Dronette. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Bryant Dronette.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Bryant Dronette, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Bryant Dronette appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

