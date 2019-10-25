See All Family Doctors in Seattle, WA
Family Medicine
2.7 (17)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Bryna McCollum, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.

Bryna McCollum works at UW Medicine Primary Care at Northgate in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    UW Medicine Primary Care at Northgate
    314 NE Thorton Pl, Seattle, WA 98125 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UW Medical Center - Montlake

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne
ADHD and-or ADD
Allergies
Acne
ADHD and-or ADD
Allergies

Treatment frequency



Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intrauterine Device (IUD) Placement Chevron Icon
Nexplanon® Etonogestrel Implant Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Bryna McCollum, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1164503314
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
