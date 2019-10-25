Overview

Bryna McCollum, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.



Bryna McCollum works at UW Medicine Primary Care at Northgate in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.