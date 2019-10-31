See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Syracuse, NY
Super Profile

Brynne Nosko, PA

Internal Medicine
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Brynne Nosko, PA is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Syracuse, NY. 

Brynne Nosko works at Paul S Cohen MD PC in Syracuse, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Internal Medicine Offices of Dr Paul S Cohen
    The Internal Medicine Offices of Dr Paul S Cohen
1000 E Genesee St, Syracuse, NY 13210
(315) 471-8388

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pelvic Exams
Stitches
Well Baby Care
Pelvic Exams
Stitches
Well Baby Care

Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stitches
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Accepted Insurance Carriers:

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 31, 2019
    Excellent
    — Oct 31, 2019
    About Brynne Nosko, PA

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1861655896
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Rochester Institiute Of Technology
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Brynne Nosko, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Brynne Nosko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Brynne Nosko has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Brynne Nosko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Brynne Nosko works at Paul S Cohen MD PC in Syracuse, NY. View the full address on Brynne Nosko’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Brynne Nosko. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Brynne Nosko.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brynne Nosko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brynne Nosko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

