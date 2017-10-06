Buckley Parker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Buckley Parker, PA
Overview
Buckley Parker, PA is a Physician Assistant in Jackson, TN.
Buckley Parker works at
Locations
Jackson Clinic PA87 Murray Guard Dr Ste B, Jackson, TN 38305 Directions (731) 664-8140
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
This was a fantastic visit to the dermatologist. Provider was great and very thorough!
About Buckley Parker, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1700266558
Frequently Asked Questions
Buckley Parker accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Buckley Parker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Buckley Parker works at
5 patients have reviewed Buckley Parker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Buckley Parker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Buckley Parker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Buckley Parker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.