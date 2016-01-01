Dr. Bunny Stanfield, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stanfield is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bunny Stanfield, PHD
Overview
Dr. Bunny Stanfield, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Auburn, CA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 550 High St, Auburn, CA 95603 Directions (530) 269-1525
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Cigna
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stanfield?
About Dr. Bunny Stanfield, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1073904231
Education & Certifications
- University of So. Florida - BA in Psychology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stanfield accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stanfield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Stanfield. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stanfield.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stanfield, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stanfield appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.