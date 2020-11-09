Dr. Burke Martin, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Burke Martin, OD
Overview of Dr. Burke Martin, OD
Dr. Burke Martin, OD is an Optometrist in Round Rock, TX.
Dr. Martin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Martin's Office Locations
-
1
Walmart Pharmacy 10-04752701 S Interstate 35, Round Rock, TX 78664 Directions (512) 388-2600
-
2
Vision Center 30-54804700 E Palm Valley Blvd, Round Rock, TX 78665 Directions (512) 246-0891
- 3 1308 Arronimink Cir, Austin, TX 78746 Directions (512) 388-2600
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Martin?
GREATEST EYE EXAM EVER! I have been getting my eyes checked every year or so and man, this was the most education, clean, and thorough eye exam I ever had! Plus they have netflix cartoons showing in their office
About Dr. Burke Martin, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1649369463
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martin works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.