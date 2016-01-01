See All Family Doctors in Winston Salem, NC
Burnie Little, PA-C

Family Medicine
4.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Burnie Little, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. 

Burnie Little works at Novant Health GoHealth Urgent Care - Silas Creek in Winston Salem, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Novant Health GoHealth Urgent Care - Silas Creek
    2452 Fairlawn Ct, Winston Salem, NC 27106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 571-7264
    Ratings & Reviews

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Burnie Little, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1083762603
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Burnie Little, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Burnie Little is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Burnie Little has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Burnie Little has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Burnie Little works at Novant Health GoHealth Urgent Care - Silas Creek in Winston Salem, NC. View the full address on Burnie Little’s profile.

    Burnie Little has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Burnie Little.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Burnie Little, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Burnie Little appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

