Dr. Burton Kittay, PHD
Dr. Burton Kittay, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Corpus Christi, TX. They graduated from Nagoya Natl U Sch Med, Showa-Ku and is affiliated with Corpus Christi Medical Center - ER 24/7 Northwest.
Locations
Psychological Wellness Center5402 Holly Rd Ste 104, Corpus Christi, TX 78411 Directions (361) 992-2244
- Corpus Christi Medical Center - ER 24/7 Northwest
dr burton kit ray has been with my family and I for many years. I always know when I have someone I can trust to go and talk to. He is amazing and so patient
- Clinical Psychology
- English, Spanish
- Nagoya Natl U Sch Med, Showa-Ku
- University Of Maryland
